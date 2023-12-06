The 5-foot-10, 201-pound Moore from Suwannee High in Live Oak, Fla., was in a rotation with Duke senior Jordan Waters. Moore rushed 102 times for 601 yards and six touchdowns, while Waters had 142 carries for 753 yards and 12 scores.

Duke football is losing its top two running backs for next year with junior Jaquez Moore and senior Jordan Waters set to transfer.

The Blue Devils have yet to hire a coach, and now Moore is eyeing potential landing spots. He has 186 career caries for 1,121 yards and 11 touchdowns, most of which he’s done the last two years.

The 6-0, 219-pound Waters has rushed 322 times for 1,624 yards and 23 touchdowns in his Duke career, plus 30 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown.

Rivals.com had Moore as a three-star prospect in the class of 2021, and he had offers from Duke, Georgia Southern and Southern Miss.

Waters was projected at wide receiver by Rivals.com in the class of 2019. The Fairmont (N.C.) High standout was a three-star prospect and the No. 46 overall player in the state of North Carolina.