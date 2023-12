The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder had 61 tackles and an interception (vs. Clemson) this past fall for the Blue Devils, who are looking for a new coach.

Duke senior middle linebacker Dorian Mausi will be a graduate transfer for his last year of college.

Mausi lit up Florida State for 14 tackles in a 38-20 loss on Oct. 21, and he added 10 tackles in the 38-14 victory over Northwestern on Sept. 16.

Mausi concluded his four-year Duke career with 193 tackles, four passes defended, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

Mausi was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2020 coming out of University of Detroit Jesuit High in Detroit, Mich. He was No. 23 overall in Michigan and the No. 57 outside linebacker nationally.