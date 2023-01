Hightower was Illinois' third-leading receiver this past season, hauling in 37 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded at least one catch in 10 games and had a season-high five catches for 89 yards against Purdue in November.

Coming out of high school, Hightower was rated a 5.8, four-star prospect and ranked the 190th best prospect in the country, according to Rivals.com.

He originally signed with Miami (Fla.) out of IMG Academy (Fla.), before transferring to Illinois for the 2020 season.

