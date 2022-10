Harper was in his first season with the Cardinals after transferring in from Jacksonville State where he was a two-time All-Conference performer and earned All-FCS honors following the 2021 season.



The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Harper saw limited action in the Cardinals first four games but did have four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss against Florida State and recorded three tackles in the win against South Florida on Sept 24. Harper did not appear in Louisville's win at Virginia.



Before his stint at Jacksonville State Harper played two seasons at Southern Miss.