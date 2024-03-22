Wings and combo guards dominated the kinds of players who entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The top player is Kansas State wing Cam Carter, who is a consistent performer and former Rivals250 member coming out of Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy.

1. Kansas State junior wing Cam Carter averaged 14.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and he shot 30.9 percent on three-pointers. He played his freshman year at Mississippi State after getting ranked No. 149 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. Carter lit up Miami (Fla.) for 28 points in a 91-83 loss on Nov. 19. He also had 23 points in a 81-67 win at West Virginia on Jan. 9. He reached double figures in all but seven games, he had two double-doubles, including 19 points and 11 boards in a 75-70 overtime win vs. Kansas on Feb. 5.

2. Missouri State junior point guard Alston Mason averaged 17.5 points and 3.6 assists per game this season, and shot 35.3 percent on three-pointers. Mason played his first year at Oklahoma, but has blossomed at Missouri State. Mason wore out Drake of 36 points, seven rebound snap five three-pointers in a 83-80 double overtime win Jan. 24. He also had 34 points, seven assists and five three-pointers in a 79-57 win over Lindenwood on Dec. 19. His one high major opponent was the season opener at West Virginia, and he had 15 points and three three-pointers.

3. Vanderbilt senior shooting guard Tyrin Lawrence had a rock-steady season in averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 27.2 percent on three-pointers. The two-year starter made his debut Nov. 23 against NC State and promptly had 21 points and seven rebounds in a 84-78 loss in Las Vegas. He had 23 points and nine rebounds in a 93-77 loss at Kentucky on March 6. Lawrence reached at least 20 points in seven games this season.

4. Miami junior starting guard Bensley Joseph averaged 9.6 points and 3.4 assists per game this season. He shot 36.4 percent on three-pointers and is 37.9 percent in his career. Joseph had a season-high 21 points, five assist and five three-pointes in a. 75-71 loss at North Carolina on Feb. 26. He had 18 points and four three-pointers in a 86-80 win vs. Florida International on Nov. 13. Joseph had 15 games in double figures, including 10 in the ACC.

5. Arkansas freshman point guard Layden Blocker has the physical tools, and now he needs to find a place to use them on a regular basis. Rivals.com ranked him No. 24 in the class of 2023 coming out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Arkansas played three different players at point guard, and it didn’t work out for Blocker, who averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds per game this season. He reached double figures twice, getting 11 points against North Carolina on Nov. 24 and a season-high 14 and four rebounds in a 90-68 loss at Florida on Jan. 13.

6. The steady Gibson Jimerson finished his fifth year of college basketball, and he’s averaged in double figures in four of them. JImerson averaged 15.8 points and 2.9 points per game this season, and he shot 35.9 percent from three-point land. He’s a career 39.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc. JImerson scored 20-plus points in 13 contests. Jimerson lit up Rhode Island for 30 points and four three-pointes in a 94-91 win March 2. He had 28 points in a 81-76 upset win over Utah State on Nov. 28. His lone high-major contest was getting seven points in a 82-70 loss at NC State.

7. Junior guard Myron Amey Jr. averaged 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot 36.2 percent on three-pointers and is a career 36.3 percent shooter. He topped 20 points in nine contests this season. Amey had 30 points and five three-pointers in a 76-69 loss vs. Boise State on Jan. 5, and he had 29 points, seven rebounds and four three-pointers in a 87-82 win vs. New Orleans on Dec. 9. He did struggle against Texas Tech with five points Nov. 12.

8. Wichita State junior wing Colby Rogers averaged 16.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and shot 40.9 percent on three-pointers this season. He previously played at Siena and Cal Poly, where he averaged in double figures at both places. Rogers has made 246 career three-pointers in 111 games. Rogers had a three-game binge where he combined for 18 three-pointers. He had 29 points and six three-pointers in a 85-75 win at Tulane on March 8, 25 points and seven three-pointers in a 87-66 win vs. Rice on March 2, and he had 29 points and five from beyond the arc at UAB on Feb. 28.

9. Wyoming senior power forward Brendan Wenzel averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. Wenzel, who played his first year at Utah, is a career 37.7 percent shooter on 3-pointers. Wenzel reached double figures in 18 contests. Wenzel got off to a slow start this season, but hit his stride in the Mountain West. He had 25 points and six three-pointers in a 83-72 win at Air Force on Jan. 30. He also had 24 points and went 4 of 12 on three-pointers in a 84-76 loss vs. Utah State on Feb. 14.

Princeton senior guard Matthew Allocco averaged 12.7 points and 3.3 assists this season, and was 42.7 percent on 3-pointers. Allocco had 20 games where he scored at least 10 points and helped the Tigers go 24-5 overall and 12-2 in the Ivy League. Allocco had a season-high 25 points, five assists and went 5 of 6 on three-pointers in a 76-58 win vs. Dartmouth on Jan. 15. He opened the season with 21 points and nine rebounds in a 68-61 win over Rutgers on Nov. 6.