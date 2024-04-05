The transfer portal had some intriguing players enter the portal Thursday, including a third starter from Michigan. Small ball four Terrance Williams II joined center Tarris Reed and point guard Dug McDaniel in leaving Michigan following the coaching transition. Williams had started 58 of 115 games with the Wolverines.

1. Michigan senior forward Terrance Williams II has entered the transfer portal after averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He shot 39.7 percent on three-pointers this season. Williams was ranked No. 106 in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. Williams had a season-high 24 points, five rebounds and three three-pointers in a 79-73 loss vs. Penn State on Jan. 7. He also had 20 points and went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in a 87-76 loss vs. McNeese State on Dec. 29. He reached double figures in all but seven games this season.

2. Junior shooting guard Javian McCollum of Oklahoma averaged 13.3 points and 3.4 assists per game this season. He played his first two years at Siena. McCollum scored at least 20 points in four different games, including 23 points and five three-pointers in a 88-72 win over Central Arkansas on Dec. 28. He also had 21 points and four rebounds in a 73-53 win at Kansas State on Jan. 30. McCollum’s career high is 30 points and five three-pointers for Siena in a 67-66 loss vs. Manhattan on March 2, 2023.

3. Milos Uzan of Oklahoma averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 assists per game this season. He was ranked No. 109 by Rivals.com in the class of 2022. Uzan, who is a career 33.9 percent three-point shooter, had 17 points and 12 boards in a. 72-51 win over Providence on Dec. 5. He also had 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 80-71 loss at Texas Christian on Jan. 10.

4. Florida State sophomore post player Cam Corhen averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. He was ranked No. 136 by Rivals.com in the class of 2022. Corhen had a productive stretch from Feb. 17-through-March 9, scoring in double figures in six of seven games. He exploded for 25 points and eight rebounds in a 88-73 loss at Pittsburgh on March 5. Corhen had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 89-68 loss at Florida on Nov. 17.