Barrett Miller , Stanford's veteran offensive lineman, entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday and will definitely be a most-wanted addition for any major program still seeking help in the trenches.

Throughout his four-year career with the Cardinal, Miller has appeared in 38 games and made 30 starts at both right and left guard.

Coming out of Centennial (Co.) Eaglecrest out of high school, Miller was rated a 5.6, three-star prospect signing with Stanford over the likes of Northwestern, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, and others.

