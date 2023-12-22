Greene also considered Wisconsin and Tennessee among others, but UVA continued its trend of bringing back former in-state stars.

Rivals.com had the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder ranked No. 44 overall player in the class of 2022, the No. 5 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 overall in Virginia. He had a spirited recruitment between Clemson and North Carolina the first time around.

UNC was short-handed at wide receiver in 2022, with minor injuries to Josh Downs and Antoine Green, who both went on to get drafted in the NFL. Greene played sparingly the last two years at UNC, catching five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. The score came against Oregon, where he started in the 2022 Holiday Bowl.

The Tar Heels tried to rebuild around Kent State transfer Tez Walker and Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum, but Walker missed the beginning of the year due to not being cleared by the NCAA as a two-time transfer, and McCollum was injured late in the year. Green wasn’t able to get his footing during the last two years.

Greene caught 42 passes for 833 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior year at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Va.