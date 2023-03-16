Former Illinois guard Skyy Clark has committed to Louisville following a visit to the ACC School.

Clark left the Illinois team in January, posting on social media, "This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family's well-being."

Clark entered the transfer portal on Monday and quickly set up a trip to visit the Cardinals. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13 games for the Illini.

A five-star prospect during most of his high school career, Clark was ranked the No. 6 point guard and the No. 40 overall prospect in the final Rivals150 for the 2022 class. A well-traveled high school player, Clark finished his prep career at Montverde Academy where a torn ACL ended his final season early.

He signed with Illinois after committing to DePaul before enrolling in high school, then Kentucky, where he was recruited by Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne, during his junior season.



