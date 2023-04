Minnesota wide receiver Dylan Wright officially entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday. The news comes after Gophers' head coach P.J. Fleck confirmed he was no longer with the program on March 21st.

Wright was ranked the No. 88 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of West Mesquite (Tex.), beginning his collegiate career at Texas A&M.

He spent the last two seasons with the Gophers, hauling in 35 catches for 645 yards and three touchdowns. Wright is the third wide receiver transfer for Minnesota since the offseason, joining Ike White (Charlotte) and Michael Brown-Stephens