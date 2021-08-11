Transfer Tracker: Young DT becomes available

The transfer portal never stops grinding. Defensive tackles have been one of the hottest commodities in the portal, so when on Monday, 2020 4-star Eric Taylor of LSU became available, he quickly received plenty of immediate attention.

Recruiting: Taylor committed to LSU during the summer leading up to his senior season. Kentucky proved to be the strongest competition, while Florida State, Georgia and Alabama were also seriously involved.

At LSU: Taylor did not see any playing time during his true freshman season with the Tigers.

Potential landing spots: Kentucky immediately came to the forefront, both because they coveted Taylor coming out of high school and of their recent success with other LSU transfers (Dare Rosenthal and Kelvin Joseph). Other schools to keep an eye on include Auburn, Indiana, UAB and Troy.

Farrell’s Take: As a four star outside the Rivals250, Taylor had a ton of potential coming out of high school as a tall defensive tackle who could play low. And that hasn't changed. I would expect the Wildcats to push strongly here and I think he's a Power Five talent with a ton of upside as a gap shooter.

Impact Meter: 7.6 out of 10