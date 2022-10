The fifth-year player is currently out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in late August. Brown appeared in 32 games during his career at Arizona, starting 17 games while recording 61 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Brown's best season came in 2018, appearing in all 12 games, earning eight starts recording 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

In 2019, he tallied 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks while appearing in 12 games starting six of those.

Brown opted out during the 2020 season due to Covid and only played in four games during the 2021 campaign.

