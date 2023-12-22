Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy is transferring to Duke, where could be the centerpiece for new coach Manny Diaz.
The redshirt freshman would have three years of eligibility remaining.
Murphy started two games over six appearances for Texas this season, completing 56.3 percent of his passes for 477 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.
Filling in for injured starter Quinn Ewers, Murphy led the Longhorns to wins over BYU and Kansas State. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 170 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against BYU, and was 19 of 37 for 248 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in the victory over Kansas State.
Murphy, an Inglewood, Calif., native signed with the Longhorns as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback and No. 129 overall player in the 2022 class.
Duke lost quarterback Riley Leonard to Notre Dame, but return freshman Grayson Loftis.