Breaking down the biggest impact transfer for each SEC program

John Mateer (Photo by © James Snook-Imagn Images)

With the winter transfer window in the books, each college football fan can sit back and take stock of the new names dotting their team’s roster. Take a look at which new transfer will make the biggest impact for each team in the SEC next season. THIS SERIES: Breaking down the biggest impact transfer for each Big Ten program

ALABAMA: Kelby Collins

Alabama has lost a handful of important pieces along the defensive front during this transfer cycle but the addition of Collins should minimize the negative impact of those departures. Collins has had a productive career but a fresh start should do him some good.

ARKANSAS: O’Mega Blake

The Razorbacks lost a lot from their receiver room but replenished most of it. Blake is a big-play threat that Arkansas should be able to create momentum shifting plays with during the upcoming season.

AUBURN: Jackson Arnold

Even though Arnold is the second-highest ranked player in this Auburn transfer class behind standout receiver Eric Singleton, the offense can't run unless the quarterback plays well. After two years at Oklahoma, Arnold's fresh start at Auburn with an arsenal of healthy playmakers should give the Tigers the high-powered offense head coach Hugh Freeze has promised.

FLORIDA: J.Michael Sturdivant

Everything Florida is doing on the recruiting trail is geared toward supporting star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. Florida signed an excellent receiver class from the high school ranks and Sturdivant coming over from UCLA gives the Gators a big, veteran presence in the receiver room who should be able to help Lagway in key situations this season.

GEORGIA: Zachariah Branch

In many respects the receiver room has been the thing holding Georgia's offense back for many years. In Branch, Georgia is getting its most electric receiver since A.J. Green. Expect the five-star to be heavily involved in the offense next season.

KENTUCKY: Joshua Braun

Kentucky suffered major losses to the transfer portal during this cycle on both sides of the ball and it will be breaking in a new quarterback this season. A quarterback's best friend is a strong offensive line and Kentucky's done a great job of adding important pieces up front, with Braun leading the way.

LSU: Barion Brown

The LSU receiving corps is getting a massive upgrade this transfer cycle with Brown bringing an electric skill set to the offense. The former Kentucky star set records for the Wildcats and the Tigers are hoping he can continue to create big plays for them this season.

MISSISSIPPI STATE: Fluff Bothwell

The Bulldogs lost a lot on offense during this transfer cycle but replenished most of it. On top of that, their top two rushers from this past season used up the rest of their eligibility. Bothwell was a standout at South Alabama and Mississippi State expects him to continue to put up huge numbers.

MISSOURI: Ahmad Hardy

Missouri lost its leading rushers from this past season and touted freshman Kewan Lacey decided to transfer so running back was a major priority for the Tigers during this portal window. Hardy made headlines at ULM this past season and he's on track to have a big role in the Missouri offense this season.

OKLAHOMA: John Mateer

The top priority for Oklahoma this transfer cycle was to figure out the quarterback for next season and the Sooners hit a home run by bringing in Mateer from Washington State. Being able to put him into the lineup with new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Mateer’s offensive coordinator from last season, should get the Sooner offense on track in a hurry.

OLE MISS: Da’Shawn Womack

The Rebels lost a lot on the defensive front after the season but have done a great job replenishing those positions. Womack is one of the outstanding transfers who should make a lot of plays for the Ole Miss defense this season

SOUTH CAROLINA: Rahsul Faison

South Carolina added plenty of playmakers during the high school recruiting cycle and through the transfer portal as it works to support star quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Faison is expected to fill Rocket Sanders’ role from this past season, as the Gamecocks look to replace their leading rusher.

TENNESSEE: Amari Jefferson

Tennessee has only signed two transfers since the beginning of this cycle despite losing double-digit prospects to the portal. Most of those losses have come in the receiver room but adding Jefferson certainly helps dull the sting.

TEXAS: Brad Spence

The Longhorns weren't expected to bring in a ton of transfers during this cycle but it was important they added a few players along the defensive front. Bringing Spence in from Arkansas is a welcome addition. He was very productive for the Razorbacks this past season and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

TEXAS A&M: Micah Hudson

Hudson wasn't able to get much playing time this past season for Texas Tech, but he's expected to play a huge role for the Aggies this season. The five-star receiver is part of a huge push by Texas A&M to retool its offense for this coming season.

VANDERBILT: Jordan White