The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Stinson has started the last two years, and half the season in 2021, for the Blue Devils. He had 82 tackles, one interception, one sack and five passes defended this fall for coach Mike Elko, who has left for Texas A&M.

Stinson has 211 tackles (117 solo), plus nine passes defended, two sacks and three interceptions. He was a preseason All-ACC selection by a variety of media outlets, but he didn’t make the postseason lists.

Stinson was also a feared kick returner his first three years, but didn’t handle kickoffs this past fall. He had pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2021, finishing with 34 returns for 818 yards and the two scores en route to honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Stinson had 66 kickoff returns for 1,553 yards and two touchdowns —vs. Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.) — from 2020-22.

Stinson was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2020 coming out of Opelika (Ala.) High. He had been committed to Purdue from Aug. 1, 2019-Dec. 18, 2019, before flipping to Duke. He was the No. 47 overall player in Alabama in the class.

Duke also lost former kicker Charlie Ham to the transfer portal Thursday. He wasn’t the kicker this past year, but went 36 of 50 on field goals with a long of 50, and made 91 of 93 on extra points from 2020-22.