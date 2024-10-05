Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will land a QB from the portal this offseason

Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman is joined by Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated.com, national recruiting director Adam Gorney and Eric Hansen of InsideNDSports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE: The 10 biggest recruiting visits this weekend

1. The result of Saturday’s game won’t change the fact that Clemson needs to be more active in the portal.

Cade Klubnik (Photo by AP Images)

Friedman: FACT. Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney have righted the ship since their season opening loss to Georgia but, if the Tigers expect to consistently play for national championships, there are flaws on this roster and in this recruiting class that will need to be addressed by the transfer portal. Kudos to Cade Klubnik for turning a corner in his last three games. His development has made Clemson a double-digit favorite against Florida State on the road, something nobody saw coming prior to the start of this season. Against many of its opponents, Clemson’s weak points shouldn’t hamper it but, as we saw against Georgia and in previous few seasons, the Tigers have not had the players at key positions to compete against the elite programs in the country. How does Clemson address this in the short term? The transfer portal. Strelow: FICTION. This game isn't a referendum on Swinney's recruiting strategy, just as getting beat by a team with a transfer shouldn't mean the Tigers needed to have gone to the portal to keep up with the Joneses. Taking transfers is A way and A solution within roster management. It doesn't have to be THE path. Thus we'd continue disputing as fact that Clemson needs to be bringing in transfers, when the true obstacle faced is the challenge of NIL recruiting. What you do have to get right is quarterback, which is what this matchup has underlined on paper. Klubnik has come good the last couple of games, whereas FSU is showing how vital its bidding war loss for Cam Ward proved to be. There are risks and rewards either route you go, and being dubbed the Portal King is a crown with which judgment can reverse is a hurry. Winning this game – and potentially handily – doesn't validate the Swinney way, per se. But it would reinforce that he wasn't necessarily wrong either – which is where Clemson has an argument for apologies.

2. A player who transferred during their college career will be taken No. 1 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders (Photo by Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press)

Friedman: FACT. Almost all the top quarterbacks – Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Quinn Ewers - have transferred at least once and Travis Hunter, the best overall player in my opinion, transferred too. That should be all the information we need here but there are some players that could complicate this matter. Jalen Milroe is rising up draft boards and he plays the right position to warrant consideration at No. 1. Right now Michigan’s Will Johnson is the overwhelming choice as the top defensive back in the draft but the last time a defensive back was picked No. 2 – let alone No. 1 – was 1991 so it’s very unlikely he’s a candidate at No. 1. Receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden III look like longshots as well. Maybe offensive tackle Kelvin Banks or defensive end James Pearce could find their way up draft boards later this season. Gorney: FACT. Unless Will Campbell from LSU or Kelvin Banks from Texas go No. 1 overall which is probably unlikely, it's pretty safe to say that a transfer will go No. 1 in the NFL Draft. If it's a quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Quinn Ewers are all transfer quarterbacks so we would be covered there. It's unlikely New England or Jacksonville would take a quarterback that high but Carolina or the New York Giants certainly could. I still feel Travis Hunter is such a special player on both sides of the ball that he warrants a No. 1 pick. He can be of immediate help anywhere on the field and so that's going to be intriguing, plus he's going to test incredibly well. The more NFL people see him in person, the more they're going to like him at No. 1. And he's a transfer so the odds are very much in favor of a transfer player being the top pick.

3. Notre Dame will look to add a quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle.

Riley Leonard (Photo by AP Images)