NC State quarterback Devin Leary is currently the hottest name on the transfer market. The right-hander entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday and will have a year of eligibility remaining after spending the past five seasons at NC State.

After passing for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with five interceptions last year, Leary’s season was cut short after he tore his right pectoral against Florida State on Oct. 8. Through six games, he completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. Leary is expected to be cleared by March, meaning he could be ready to take part in spring camp with his new team.

Leary has been efficient in his four seasons at N.C. State, completing a combed 60.1% of his passes for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback is best known for his arm strength. During his breakout season last year, he completed 32 of 65 (49.2%) passes traveling 20 or more yards through the air, good enough for fifth nationally among quarterbacks with at least 50 such throws.

Leary is sure to have several potential suitors moving forward. Here’s a look at five potential landing spots.