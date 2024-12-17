Florida State transfer Destyn Hill commits to LSU

Destyn Hill is returning to The Boot.

Hill, one of the fastest wide receivers in the 2021 recruiting class out of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr, has transferred to LSU, multiple sources tell Rivals and Yahoo Sports.

LSU was a finalist for Hill coming out of high school before the four-star WR committed and signed with Florida State.

"It's a big support system, a bigger opportunity to get better with more resources, and the main thing – it's all about getting better and getting one step closer to the NFL," Hill told Rivals of his decision.

"I'm going to WRU."