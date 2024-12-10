Former 5-star Williams Nwaneri leaving Missouri

Williams Nwaneri was the prize of Missouri’s class of 2024, but his stint with the Tigers is coming to an end.
The 6-foot-6, 257-pounder intends to enter the transfer portal after having two tackles against UMass on Oct. 12. He logged 38 plays in four games this season per Pro Football Focus.
Nwaneri was ranked No. 8 overall, No. 1 in Missouri and the No. 1 defensive end in the country in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com. He had an intense recruitment between Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia and Oregon, but elected to stay home. The Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North standout had accumulated at least 37 scholarship offers.
Nwaneri had 149 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 23 sacks during his prep career. He had 50 tackles and six sacks his senior year.
The winter college football transfer portal window is scheduled to open on December 9th, 2024 for 20 days. Additionally, players have a 30-day window to transfer when their head coach leaves. There is also a five-day window for players to transfer after their team has finished postseason play. A 10-day transfer window will open on April 16th as well.