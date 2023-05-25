Jeff Brohm is beginning his Louisville tenure by stacking up options at quarterback. The latest signal-caller commit from the transfer portal is Harrison Bailey , who played two seasons at Tennessee before playing at UNLV this past season.

During his three-year collegiate career, Bailey has thrown 912 yards (60.9%) with six touchdowns against three interceptions.

During his true freshman season, Bailey started the final three games of the 2020 season. He completed 48 of 68 passing for 578 yards and four touchdowns. He only played in one game during the 2021 season, finishing 3 of 7 for 16 yards. He did have a rushing touchdown.

In his lone year at UNLV, Bailey saw limited action, appearing in six games while throwing for 318 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He helped lead the Rebels to a win over Nevada in the season finale as the Rebels finished with a 5-7 record.

Coming out of high school, the Marietta (Ga.) product was rated a 6.1, five-star prospect and was the No. 30 prospect in the country while signing with Tennessee.

Bailey becomes the third transfer quarterback to commit to Louisville this offseason, joining Jack Plummer (Purdue/Cal) and Brady Allen (Purdue).

Other quarterbacks on the Cardinals' roster include incoming four-star Pierce Clarkson as well as veterans Evan Conley and Brock Domann.

