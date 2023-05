Utah added another playmaker on offense Sunday as former Oregon and Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman will finish his collegiate career with the Utes.

Pittman began his career at Oregon, where he tallied 38 catches for 547 yards and two scores during his three seasons with the Ducks.

During the 2022 season with Florida State, Pittman put together the best season of his career, recording 32 catches for 330 yards and three scores.

All together, Utah adds an experienced and productive pass-catcher to a team that is sure to contend for another PAC-12 championship.

