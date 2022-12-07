After entering the transfer portal on December 2nd, former Stanford linebacker Levani Damuni has found a new home, announcing his commitment to the Utah Utes on Wednesday afternoon.

Damuni led Stanford with 76 tackles during the 2022 campaign. He also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

He also led the Cardinal in tackles during the 2021 season with 88 total to go along with five tackles for loss, and two sacks.

During his career, Damuni appeared in 31 games, totaling 204 tackles.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-2, 242-pound talent was ranked a 5.8, four-star prospect and signed with Stanford over other offers from Utah, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Utah, and others.

Damuni is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Utah is currently ranked No. 7 nationally with an 11-3 and coming off a PAC-12 Conference Championship win over USC. They are set to play Penn State in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd.