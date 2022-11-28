Minnesota was one program that jumped in the mix immediately for Allen, who officially entered the transfer portal on October 19th following the dismissal of Paul Chryst at Wisconsin.

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen will stay within the Big Ten Conference, announcing his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday.

Allen, a former Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 class, was on Minnesota's campus during the weekend of November 10th when the Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-0.

During his redshirt 2021 season with Wisconsin, Allen appeared in two games for Wisconsin, where he caught three passes for 65 yards.

This past season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound talent has hauled in seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games for the Badgers before hitting the portal.

Allen was a four-star prospect and ranked No. 247 in the 2021 recruiting class coming out of Northmont (Oh.). He originally committed to Michigan before eventually signing with Wisconsin.

Coming out of high school, Allen had other notable offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati, Boston College, Pitt, and others.