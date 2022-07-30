Illinois QB hits the transfer portal

Just before the start of fall camp, Illinois quarterback Samari Collier entered the NCAA transfer portal. Collier redshirted during the 2021 season.

The sophomore signal caller showed improvement during the spring but was not considered to be in good shape to secure the top backup QB spot on the Illini depth chart.

Collier committed to Illinois head coach Lovie Smith in Dec. 2019 over offers from New Mexico State and Toledo. He signed with the Illini after Smith was fired but before Bret Bielema was hired.

"Collier has some raw arm talent and good size, but he wasn't able to put it all together and carve out a roll at Illinois," said Orange & Blue News publisher Doug Bucshon. "Heading into training camp, he was behind walk on Ryan Johnson on the depth chart, so it doesn't come as a shock that he would jump into the portal and look for a fresh start elsewhere."

He is the 20th Illinois scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since Aug. 1, 2021.



