Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman is heading to Louisville to join new head coach Jeff Brohm and his high-powered offense. Coleman announced his decision on Thursday night following a visit with the Cardinals.

Coleman was an All-SWAC Freshman of the Year performer during this past season, catching 32 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns. He also tallied 373 kick return yards, averaging 23.3 yards per return.

In the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central, Coleman had his biggest game of the season, catching seven passes for 137 yards including an 85-yard touchdown.

Coming out of high school, Coleman was ranked No. 50 nationally in the 2022 recruiting class out of St. Mary's (Mo.) where he chose Jackson State over the likes of Miami, Florida State, Oregon, USC, and others.

