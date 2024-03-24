NEW RELEASE: Hoops transfer portal top 60 unveiled for 2024
With hundreds of names in the transfer portal within the first week of it opening for basketball, we released the initial top 60 of the basketball transfer portal. That will increase to 150 by the time the portal window closes for basketball on May 1.
As the top 60 expands and evolves, it will revolve mostly around which players are ready to perform next year, with an overview process on who could be future NBA players.
Usually transfers fall into three categories – ready-made star players, plug-and-play role players and former highly thought of prep players who haven’t blossomed yet in college.
No one is more ready made to step in and be an all-conference caliber player than Stanford junior center Maxime Raynaud. The 7-foot-1, 250-pounder from Paris, France, emerged this season to average 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season. He had 12 double-doubles for points and rebounds, and was named third-team All-Pac 12.
He is slotted in the No. 1 spot in the initial 2024 transfer ranking.
The two positions that are at a complete premium – point guards and centers – also are representative in the Rivals.com top 10 transfer rankings.
Drexel center Amari Williams, Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, Michigan center Tarris Reed and Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison will all be highly coveted.
Stanford freshman Kanaan Carlyle, Michigan sophomore Dug McDaniel and Penn State sophomore Kayne Clary are proven performers at point guard.
Belmont sophomore Malik Dia can play power forward and center in a pinch, and Hofstra junior small forward Darlinstone Dubar can also play power forward.
Players who are also impressive transfer prospects outside the top 10 included power forwards Mikeal Brown-Jones of North Carolina-Greensboro, Furman point guard JP Pegues and UMass senior center Josh Cohen.
The one wild card is former Rivals.com four-star point guard Layden Blocker of Arkansas. He was ranked No. 24 overall in the class of 2023, and averaged 3.7 points per game for the Razorbacks. The former Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy standout has the tools for future success, but not yet the college resume.
