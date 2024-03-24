With hundreds of names in the transfer portal within the first week of it opening for basketball, we released the initial top 60 of the basketball transfer portal. That will increase to 150 by the time the portal window closes for basketball on May 1.

As the top 60 expands and evolves, it will revolve mostly around which players are ready to perform next year, with an overview process on who could be future NBA players.

Usually transfers fall into three categories – ready-made star players, plug-and-play role players and former highly thought of prep players who haven’t blossomed yet in college.

No one is more ready made to step in and be an all-conference caliber player than Stanford junior center Maxime Raynaud. The 7-foot-1, 250-pounder from Paris, France, emerged this season to average 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season. He had 12 double-doubles for points and rebounds, and was named third-team All-Pac 12.

He is slotted in the No. 1 spot in the initial 2024 transfer ranking.