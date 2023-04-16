The first day of the spring transfer portal window is now in the books and as expected, it was an active one with over 80 entries. Rivals.com highlights ten notable players that are now in the market for new schools following Saturday's activity. MORE: TRANSFER TRACKER

- The former five-star prospect in the 2022 class, Alexander announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Saturday, raising quite a few eyebrows in the process. During his freshman season, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound talent appeared in 12 games for the Bulldogs, recording nine tackles and two sacks.

- Dawson flirted with the transfer portal back in the winter, but ultimately withdrew. On Saturday, the former three-star talent put himself back on the market. Dawson originally committed to Auburn during Gus Malzahn's final season as head coach, so UCF could be an option here.

- Among the wave of Colorado players that entered on Saturday, Reed is one that should be highly-sought after. During his two-year stint with the Buffaloes, he tallied 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions in 21 games.

- Muskrat is coming off a 2022 campaign where he played 846 snaps at right tackle and also has experience at left tackle. Auburn didn't waste no time in extending an offer with Cal also entering the mix. Have to think other power five programs are soon to follow.

- Played in all 14 games in 2022, earning C-USA All-Freshman Team honors after recording 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. Power five coaches are already salivating.

- During the 2022 season, Everett appeared in 10 games for the Mountaineers, starting six of those at center. His performance earned him Sun Belt, All-Freshman Second Team honors. Virginia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Liberty quickly jumped in with offers on Saturday. Expect more to follow.

- McMorris didn't waste anytime on Saturday. Just hours after entering his name in the portal, he announced his commitment to Cal last night. A big pickup for the Bears, McMorris has 42 games under his belt at safety and has been a First-Team All-Mountain West performer the past two seasons. In his last two seasons, he has tallied 131 tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 20 passes defended.

- Pregnon is coming off his first season of on-field action since entering college and showed a ton of promise at guard throughout the 2022 campaign. The 6-foot-6, 318-pound talent has already picked up offers from Arizona, Purdue, UCLA, Oregon, Indiana and Minnesota.

- Gumms announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal back in March and it didn't take long for programs to get involved. Cal, Arkansas, Colorado, Utah, and West Virginia already extended offers for the 6-foot-2, 230-pound talent on Saturday. Gumms is coming off a First-Team, All-Conference USA season where he hauled in 34 catches for 458 yards and five scores.

