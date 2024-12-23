Notre Dame adds UVA star receiver Malachi Fields

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder broke out last year for the Cavaliers. He caught 58 passes for 811 yards and five touchdowns. He caught six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-17 loss vs. Virginia Tech on Nov. 25, 2023.

Virginia senior wide receiver Malachi Fields has picked Notre Dame , in helping to boost the Fighting Irish’ receiving corps.

Fields had similar numbers this season, with 55 catches for 808 yards and five scores. he exploded for 11 catches for 148 yards in a 31-30 win at Wake Forest on Sept. 7, 2024. He topped 100 yards in three games.

Fields also had four catches for 81 yards in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 16.

Fields was a Rivals.com two-star prospect coming out of Charlottesville (Va.) Monticello High in the class of 2021. He picked Virginia over Liberty, Virginia Military Institute and William & Mary.

Fields played quarterback and cornerback at Monticello High. He rushed for 700 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, and passed for 1,027 yards and four scores in 2019. He also averaged 30 yards a kick return with two scores.