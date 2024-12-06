Portal preview: Top defensive transfers available

Thousands of players will flood the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. Many prospects have already entered the transfer portal, others have announced their intention to transfer and some are being watched closely as potential transfers.
Take a look at what to expect on the defensive side of the ball this transfer portal cycle.
DEFENSIVE LINE
There should be a fairly large number of quality defensive linemen in the transfer portal and a handful of them could make a significant impact next season.
Jaheim Oatis from Alabama, Kelby Collins from Florida and Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky will have plenty of options to choose from. Da’Shawn Womack, Deshawn Warner, Collins Acheampong and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy were high-profile high school prospects looking for a fresh start next year.
Many college football fans may not have been too familiar with Cazeem Moore from Elon, Santana Hopper from Appalachian State, Cole Brevard from Purdue, Horace Lockett from Georgia Tech, Vincent Jackson from Nebraska or Red Hibbler from NC State. These defensive linemen are getting a lot of attention from college coaches already.
There is a very competitive market for high-end defensive linemen so look for a few well-known players to make the jump and enter the transfer portal.
LINEBACKER
South Carolina linebacker transfer Bangally Kamara has already committed to Kansas but that’s only the beginning of what’s expected to be a busy portal season for linebackers.
Princewill Umanmielen and Stefon Thompson from Nebraska have already announced they’ll be transferring. Florida State, where former Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Tony White is now, looks to be in a favorable position for each of them.
Josiah Trotter, son of former NFL star Jeremiah Trotter, had a very productive career at West Virginia. The same can be said of Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones. Teams trying to get experienced linebackers will take a close look at each of them.
Keanu Koht from Alabama and Gabe Powers from Ohio State were highly regarded as high school prospects but didn’t develop like most expected they would. A fresh start could be just what they need to get back on track.
DEFENSIVE BACK
There is already a strong group of defensive backs in the transfer portal and more are on the way. Former freshman All-American Dillon Thieneman from Purdue, Julian Humphrey from Georgia, Ja’keem Jackson from Florida and Jahlil Hurley from Alabama are the most notable defensive backs in the transfer portal right now. Each of them is drawing significant Power Four interest.
College coaches from around the country are hoping to get the attention of Devin Turner from Northwestern, Jaden Mickey from Notre Dame and Devin Neal from Louisville.
Key Lawrence transferred from Tennessee to Ole Miss last offseason and now he’s transferring again. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is talented enough to command a fair amount of Power Four interest.
Cole Wisniewski from North Dakota State is a name to remember. The former FCS standout didn’t play this season due to a foot injury but should land at a Power Four program.