Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy WRs/TEs this offseason?

This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens next month. Up next are the receivers and tight ends.

Prior to this season the Louisville offense was projected to have one of the best receiving corps in the ACC. That was derailed when standout transfer receiver Caullin Lacy, who broke his collarbone in the preseason, returned briefly before opting out of the rest of this season. It’s not a sure thing that he’ll be back with the Cardinals next year.

Still, head coach Jeff Brohm has proven to be one of the better offensive minds in college football and his offenses consistently feature really productive receivers.

Even if Lacy returns next season, Louisville will likely be in the market for another playmaking receiver.