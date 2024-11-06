Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy WRs/TEs this offseason?

This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens next month. Up next are the receivers and tight ends.
LOUISVILLE
Prior to this season the Louisville offense was projected to have one of the best receiving corps in the ACC. That was derailed when standout transfer receiver Caullin Lacy, who broke his collarbone in the preseason, returned briefly before opting out of the rest of this season. It’s not a sure thing that he’ll be back with the Cardinals next year.
Still, head coach Jeff Brohm has proven to be one of the better offensive minds in college football and his offenses consistently feature really productive receivers.
Even if Lacy returns next season, Louisville will likely be in the market for another playmaking receiver.
MICHIGAN
Michigan’s complete lack of playmaking ability on offense is staggering. Head coach Sherrone Moore and staff will be bringing in at least one new quarterback this offseason (five-star Bryce Underwood and/or at least one transfer) and they’ll want to pair them with a talented receiver corps.
Their current group of receivers is light on playmakers so an investment in transfer receivers is likely.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans seem to be taking steps in the right direction and uber-talented quarterback Aidan Chiles is getting better and better. How can Michigan State accelerate the development of their young star? By adding another standout receiver to the mix.
The Spartans already have an explosive outside threat in Nick Marsh but putting another big-time receiving threat opposite him will make things easier for Chiles and that should scare opposing defenses.