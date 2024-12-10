Purdue transfer OL Mahamane Moussa commits to Louisville

Mahamane Moussa (Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Purdue transfer offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa has found a new home. Moussa announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Louisville. Moussa officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, one day after Purdue fired head coach Ryan Walters, and before the Boilermakers hired Barry Odom as their next head coach on Dec. 8. After suiting up for Purdue from 2021 through 2024, he will have one year of eligibility left and plans to use it to play for head coach Jeff Brohm, offensive line coach Richard Owens and the Cardinals in 2025.

Moussa started all 12 games for the Boilermakers in 2024, but Purdue struggled and finished with a 1-11 record. He played 655 snaps, with all of those coming at left guard, and recorded an overall offensive grade of 47.4, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF graded Moussa's pass-blocking as a 42.3 and his run-blocking as a 52.3. He was called for nine penalties on the year. In 2023, Moussa appeared in 10 games, with nine starts at left tackle. He helped lead a Purdue rushing attack that led the Big Ten in rushing in conference games (184.6 rushing yards per game). In 2022, as a redshirt freshman, the offensive lineman appeared in 14 games, including nine starts. That year, the Purdue offense lead the Big Ten in passing with 276 yards through the air per game. He was also named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree that season. Moussa appeared in four games in 2021 as a true freshman and retained his redshirt.

As a prospect in the 2021 class, Moussa was rated as a three-star offensive tackle out of Pike High School in Indianapolis. He ranked as the No. 17 recruit in the state of Indianapolis. Moussa committed to the Boilermakers in August of 2020 and signed with them in December of that year. At that time, Brohm was the head coach for Purdue. Moussa arrived on campus in West Lafayette in the summer of 2021.