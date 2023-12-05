The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder played his first two years at Oregon, and then three years at Texas Tech. He collectively has gone 355-of-562 passes for 4,625 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 27 games played. Shough also has rushed 204 times for 714 yards and 10 scores.

Shough appeared in four games this past season, but mostly played in three.

One of the games he played in was against his old squad, Oregon, where he threw for 282 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, and also rushed 23 times for 101 yards and a score in a 38-30 loss.

Shough was a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2018 coming out of Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton High. He was the No. 119 overall player, No. 1 overall in Arizona and No. 6 pro-style quarterback prospect.