Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Monday

The transfer portal opened on Monday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from today.

1. OL JOSHUA BRAUN

Braun entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6 but withdrew that day. On Monday the second-team All-SEC honoree re-entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Braun, the anchor of the Arkansas offensive line, was one of the best pass-blocking offensive linemen in the SEC. The former Florida Gator is now looking for a program where he can use his final season of eligibility before heading off to the NFL.

2. WR ERIC SINGLETON, JR.

Singleton made waves during his first two seasons with Georgia Tech. He started all 12 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2024, recording 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton earned honorable mention All-ACC honors for his efforts. Ole Miss, Georgia and Auburn are expected to be major contenders for Singleton.



3. OL KAM DEWBERRY

Dewberry was a top-100 prospect in the 2022 Rivals250 and and he played in nearly every game during his three seasons at Texas A&M. According to PFF, Dewberry has only given up three sacks in more than 600 pass blocking snaps. Primarily playing left guard, Dewberry wasn’t able to consistently crack the starting lineup for the Aggies. He is expected to land at a Power Four program where he’ll be able to start during his final season of eligibility.

4. DB KENDAL DANIELS

Daniels was incredibly productive during his first three seasons at Oklahoma State and will look to continue that trend in his final season of eligibility. While suiting up for the Cowboys, Daniels was credited with 240 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, seven and half sacks, five interceptions, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The versatile skill set Daniels brings to the defensive side of the ball should allow him to play in a variety of schemes, giving many teams to consider during the transfer process.

5. WR NITRO TUGGLE

Tuggle was supposed to help Georgia’s struggling receiving corps but his career in Athens barely got off the ground. The top-100 prospect from the 2024 recruiting class played in five games this season and was only targeted six times. Michigan, Florida and Texas A&M were the other main contenders for Tuggle’s commitment as a high school prospect.

6. RB QUINTEN JOYNER

Joyner didn’t get many opportunities at USC this season but he made the most of his limited chances, averaging over seven yards per carry. The former top-100 prospect scored three rushing touchdowns and amassed over 400 rushing yards. Joyner, a Texas native, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



7. QB TYLER VAN DYKE

There aren’t many quarterbacks with as much experience as Van Dyke. He arrived at Wisconsin this season with high expectations but only made it three games before sustaining a season-ending knee injury against Alabama. Van Dyke, who played three seasons at Miami before transferring to Madison, is on the move again and is looking for a program where he can start in his final season of eligibility.

8. OL BRAELIN MOORE

Virginia Tech lost some important players to the transfer portal on Monday but none were more important than Moore. The former three-star from Pennsylvania started at left guard last season and this season at center, where he turned in a season-long performance that PFF graded as one of the best among ACC centers. Moore still has two seasons of eligibility remaining and he will have plenty of teams interested in adding him to their roster.

9. OL TJ SHANAHAN

Shanahan was one of the biggest names in the 2023 recruiting class and it was huge for Texas A&M when the program landed his commitment. Shanahan was strongly considering Georgia, LSU, Texas and USC but he chose the Aggies in large part because of newly hired offensive line coach Steve Addazio. Now he is transferring after two seasons and just five starts. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Miami are all potential landing spots for Shanahan.

10. DL KEONA DAVIS