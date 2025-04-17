Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Thursday

The transfer portal opened yesterday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day two of the 2025 spring transfer window.

1. GIO LOPEZ TO NORTH CAROLINA

In one of the worst kept secrets of the spring transfer cycle, Lopez announced his commitment to North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday night. The former South Alabama star filled up the stat sheet last season to the tune of 2,559 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions along with 465 rushing yards and seven more scores. Lopez, who has three years of eligibility remaining, steps into a quarterback room that already has true freshman Bryce Baker and veteran Max Johnson, who is coming off a very serious leg injury he suffered early last season.

2. TE TANNER KOZIOL TO HOUSTON

A day after entering the transfer portal, Koziol took a visit to Houston and didn’t leave without committing to the Cougars. The former Ball State star was the top available tight end in the transfer portal. He originally transferred to Wisconsin in December but decided to re-enter the portal this week and now he’s off to the Big 12. Now new Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has another weapon at his disposal.

3. QB STEVE ANGELI

The quarterback competition at Notre Dame had long been under the microscope since three talented signal callers were vying for the job. Now there are only two after Angeli entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The experienced back up got his moment in the spotlight in this College Football Playoff and led the Fighting Irish to a field goal before halftime while in for an injured Riley Leonard.

4. WR HYKEEM WILLIAMS

Williams arrived in Tallahassee with high expectations but the former five-star recruit has yet to play to his ceiling. Florida State’s offense was not a well-oiled machine last season but head coach Mike Norvell brought in Gus Malzahn as his new offensive coordinator and things seemed to be turning around. The Seminoles will now have to move forward without Williams.

5. WR ADRIAN WILSON TO NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels kicked the day with the addition of Wilson, a highly-touted receiver out of Texas. The former Rivals250 prospect from the 2025 class was verbally committed to TCU, Oregon and Arizona State at different points in the recruiting process but ended up signing with Colorado this past December. That also did not last long, entering the transfer portal on Wednesday. Now Wilson is off to North Carolina to play for the Tar Heels and head coach Bill Belichick this season.

6. DE WENDELL GREGORY TO OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State and head coach Mike Gundy have been active in the portal and Gregory is their latest addition. The edge defender from Georgia spent his first season at South Carolina but had a hard time cracking the line up. Gregory has four years of eligibility remaining and has a chance to get a lot of playing time in Stillwater.

7. OL CASH CLEVELAND

The Colorado program is synonymous with the transfer portal but today it wasn’t very kind to head coach Deion Sanders. After losing Wilson this morning, starting center Cash Cleveland announced he’d be entering the transfer portal. The Freshman All-American is already generating strong interest from ACC, SEC and Big 12 teams after an impressive start to his college career.

8. MICKEL CLAY TO WEST VIRGINIA

Head coach Rich Rodriguez is remaking the West Virginia roster. After more than 30 Mountaineers entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, West Virginia started to reverse their fortunes by adding impressive offensive tackle Mickel Clay. The North Alabama transfer visited West Virginia earlier this month and that trip paid off in the form of his commitment Thursday.

9. WR HARDLEY GILMORE TO KENTUCKY

Kentucky’s roster was gutted during the winter transfer window, especially at wide receiver. Now the Wildcats are getting Gilmore back after a brief stint at Nebraska. The sophomore played in seven games for Kentucky last season but transferred to Nebraska in December. He was kicked off the team in March and is returning to Lexington for the upcoming season.

10. WR NITRO TUGGLE