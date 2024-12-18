Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Wednesday

The transfer portal opened more than a week ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day 10 of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.



Advertisement

1. JOHN MATEER

Mateer's commitment to Oklahoma on Wednesday night was the best news that Sooners fans could have possibly asked for. The former Washington State star put up video game numbers this past season through the air and on the ground. Now that Mateer is in Norman with his offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Oklahoma fans are hoping he can get this team back on track.

2. ERIC RIVERS

Rivers was one of the four most prolific receivers in FBS last season, hauling in 52 catches for 1,166 yards and 12 touchdowns. His decision to go to Georgia Tech is massive for the Yellow Jackets, especially after they lost star receiver Eric Singleton Jr. Head coach Brent Key and his staff have Georgia Tech on the rise and Rivers should help continue that momentum.

3. CALEB ODOM

Odom was a coveted prospect in the transfer portal but Ole Miss was able to reel in his commitment. The former Alabama receiver announced his decision just a few minutes after Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin retweeted a story about Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne asking the Crimson Tide fan base to contribute more to their NIL collective. Odom was a top-100 prospect in the 2024 Rivals250.

4. AHMAD HARDY

Hardy is a rising star in college football and his commitment to Missouri comes at a key time. The Tigers just lost promising freshman running back Kewan Lacy to Ole Miss but the addition of Hardy should serve as a nice replacement. Hardy currently ranks as the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal rankings. He ran for 1,346 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman at ULM this season.

5. PHILLIP DANIELS

Daniels is the first addition of the transfer window for Ohio State. The redshirt freshman is originally from Ohio State so his transfer from Minnesota is a bit of a homecoming. Daniels started the last four games of the season for the Gophers, only allowing one sack on 158 opportunities according to Pro Football Focus.

6. CJ DANIELS

Miami is losing receiver Isaiah Horton but they are replacing him with Daniels. The veteran receiver who played at LSU last season has one year of eligibility remaining after starting his career at Liberty. Daniels caught 42 passes for 480 yards this year but in 2023 while playing for Liberty he caught 55 passes for 1,064 yards and ten touchdowns.

7. TARRION GRANT

Texas Tech is on a roll right now and Grant is the Red Raiders' latest big addition. The former Purdue Boilermaker played 253 snaps as a true freshman and only allowed 146 receiving yards. Grant was originally part of the 2025 recruiting class but graduated a season early so he could begin his college career sooner.

8. CAMERON CALHOUN

Calhoun’s career has been a fun one to follow. He was committed to West Virginia and Cincinnati while in high school but ended up signing with Michigan. He redshirted his first year of college and then transferred to Utah, where he played 395 snaps this season and had one interception and four pass breakups. Calhoun’s transfer to Alabama comes after the Crimson Tide lost veteran defensive back DeVonta Smith to Notre Dame.

9. KAIDON SALTER

Colorado is bringing in Salter for his last year of eligibility. The former Tennessee and Liberty signal caller has plenty of experience that Colorado is hoping will rub off on newly signed five-star high school prospect Julian Lewis. This past season at Liberty, Salter threw for 1,875 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to running for 688 yards and 15 touchdowns.

10. MAKARI VICKERS