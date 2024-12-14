Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements of Saturday

The transfer portal opened on Monday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day six of the 2025 transfer portal cycle. MORE TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer Team Ranking | Football Player Ranking

1. Dillon Thieneman – Oregon

Thieneman is a massive addition for Oregon. The former Purdue star is the best defensive back in this transfer cycle and should be a day one starter for the Ducks. Thieneman was named freshman All-American and second-team All-Big Ten in 2023. He was also named the FWAA's Defensive Freshman of the Year. Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning have fielded an outstanding defense this season but they needed to upgrade at safety ahead of next year. Thieneman addresses that need and then some.

2. Barion Brown – LSU

LSU doesn’t generally need to go shopping for speed in the transfer portal but that’s exactly what it has done by bringing in Brown. The former Kentucky receiver and SEC kickoff return record holder should provide a much-needed spark for the LSU offense. The Tigers had some misses in the transfer portal last year but it seems like they’re reversing that trend this year, beating Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Florida State.

3. Cole Brevard – Texas

Texas needs to load up on defensive tackles ahead of next season and it is already making moves on that front. After keeping Sydir Mitchell from entering the transfer portal, the Longhorns have added reinforcements with Brevard. The former Purdue Boilermaker actually signed with Penn State as a high school prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. In three seasons with the Boilermakers, Brevard amassed 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

4. Miller Moss – Louisville

It came down to Missouri and Louisville for Moss but it was the Cardinals that came out on top for the former USC Trojan. Moss entered the 2024 season as USC's starter and led the Trojans to wins over LSU and Utah State in his first two games. USC ended up going 4-5 with Moss as the starter and he was replaced by Jayden Maiava prior to the Nebraska game. Now Moss hopes a change of scenery will help him make the most out of his final season of college football.

5. Jackson Arnold – Auburn

Auburn was one of the teams that needed a quarterback most during this transfer portal cycle and, in fact, it is planning on taking at least two. Arnold is the first one to jump on board with the Tigers, canceling an upcoming trip to Mississippi State. The former Oklahoma quarterback has two years of eligibility remaining and hopes he can get his career back on track on the Plains with Hugh Freeze and company.

6. Kevin Coleman – Mizzou

Coleman has had a wild career thus far. He signed with Jackson State and then-head coach Deion Sanders but transferred to Louisville the following season. Coleman left the Cardinals after just one year and went to Mississippi State, where he had the best season of his career. Now Coleman, a St. Louis native, is going to finish his career in his home state. The Tigers need to replace star receiver Luther Burden and they’re hoping Coleman can help pick up the slack.

7. Ja'keem Jackson – LSU

LSU was always going to be a big player for Jackson once he entered the transfer portal. The former Florida defensive back was recruited to Gainesville by current LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Now, Jackson is following Raymond to Baton Rouge in hopes of becoming a major contributor this coming season.

8. Luke Hasz - Ole Miss

Hasz was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school but his career at Arkansas never really panned out. He ended up transferring to Ole Miss today after two seasons with the Razorbacks. Hasz isn’t a towering tight end but his versatility gives Lane Kiffin another weapon to use against defenses. He’s proven to be a very reliable receiver – catching 86 percent of his targets according to PFF.

9. Princewill Umanmielen – Ole Miss

Ole Miss is losing defensive end Princely Umanmielen to the upcoming NFL Draft but they're getting his brother, Princewill, to come to Oxford and replace him. The younger Umanmielen spent his first two seasons as an important reserve at Nebraska and would have likely moved into a starting role in the upcoming season. After announcing his intention to transfer on Dec. 3, many expected Umanmielen to follow former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to Florida State but Ole Miss and Texas A&M quickly rose to the top of his list.

10. Tanner Koziol – Wisconsin