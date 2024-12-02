Ranking the Contenders for Texas Tech WR transfer Micah Hudson

It was revealed over the weekend that former five-star receiver Micah Hudson is heading to the transfer portal. Formerly of Texas Tech, Hudson was the top-ranked player in the state of Texas in the 2024 class and the No. 9 prospect in the Rivals250. Hudson was the highest-ranked player to ever sign with the Red Raiders, choosing them over Texas and Texas A&M. Now he'll be looking for a new home and there are already some programs emerging.

1. TEXAS

The Longhorns nearly got Hudson when he was a high school prospect. It would be surprising to see Texas miss the second time around. It seems unlikely that Hudson would leave his home state and the Texas offense has to appeal to him. Coach Steve Sarkisian would be ecstatic if his offense in 2025 featured Arch Manning at quarterback and a receiver corps of Hudson, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Ryan Wingo along with a group of elite incoming freshmen.

2. TEXAS A&M

The Texas A&M offense needs a receiver that really scares defenses and Hudson would be a great fit. The Aggies were very involved with Hudson during his initial recruitment but weren't able to make it across the finish line. With head coach Mike Elko now leading the program and bringing some much-needed stability, Hudson may think twice about saying no to the Aggies a second time.

3. LSU

LSU has taken some lumps on the recruiting trail in recent weeks but adding Hudson would cure much of what ails them. With standout quarterback Garrett Nussmeier trending toward returning for another season, Hudson would be a massive addition for the LSU offense that sputtered at times this season. Getting the standout receiver to leave his home state could be difficult but LSU's history of developing receivers for the NFL should help in its pursuit.

4. TENNESSEE

Tennessee is a legitimate national championship contender and it is vital that the Vols continue to load up on playmakers if they hope to accomplish their goals. Hudson would be a great fit in Josh Heupel's offense and could step right into the lineup as soon as he arrived on campus.

5. COLORADO