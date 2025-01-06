Ranking the top five DBs still available in the transfer portal

Tacario Davis (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned.This week we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up last are the defensive backs.

1. TACARIO DAVIS

Davis has explored the possibility of declaring for the NFL Draft but it seems more likely that he remains in college for one more season. He nearly left Arizona last offseason but this time he’ll definitely make his way to a new team. Washington is the favorite to land Davis, which would reunite him with former head coach Jedd Fisch.

2. KENDAL DANIELS

During his three seasons with Oklahoma State, Daniels turned into one of the best defenders in the Big 12. With his last season of eligibility, Daniels is expected to find a new team that fits his somewhat unique skill set. Penn State hosted Daniels for a visit last month and even Oklahoma is involved in his recruitment.

3. FRED PERRY

Perry thrived at Jacksonville State this past season and was an all-conference first-team selection. He was credited with 13 quarterback pressures, three sacks, 73 tackles, and two forced fumbles by Pro Football Focus. Perry’s former head coach, Rich Rodriguez, left Jacksonville State to become head coach at West Virginia so it wouldn’t be a total shock to see Perry end up a Mountaineer.

4. KEIONTE SCOTT

Scott gained another year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s blanket waiver for former junior college players and now the former Auburn standout is exploring his options. Houston and USC hosted Scott, who grew up in southern California, this week but there are many other Power Four teams that would love to get his attention. Ole Miss, LSU, Louisville, Nebraska, Florida State, Florida and Notre Dame are among the programs involved in his recruitment.

5. XAVIER LUCAS