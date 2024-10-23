Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense
Adam Friedman
Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
With every FBS team now having played at least six games (except Liberty), it’s time to name the mid-season transfer All-Americans. Take a look at who made the cut.

QB CAM WARD, Miami

All Ward has done through the first half of the season is throw for 2,538 yards and 24 touchdown passes, both are tops in FBS. Miami is undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the nation thanks to the Heisman contender they have at quarterback.

RB CAMERON SKATTEBO, Arizona State

Skattebo’s 849 rushing yards and 567 yards after contact are both sixth-best in the FBS. With his 283 receiving yards, the Arizona State star, who is in his second year with the Sun Devils, already has more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage this year.

RB BHAYSHUL TUTEN, Virginia Tech

“Tug Boat” ranks fifth in FBS in rushing yards (862) and rushing touchdowns (12) and his 6.9 yards per attempt is tied for the 10th-best. Virginia Tech’s offense starts and ends with Tuten, its second-year transfer who has 526 yards after contact.

WR JACK BECH, TCU

TCU’s offense goes as Bech goes. The second-year transfer from LSU has 745 receiving yards – sixth-most in the FBS and second-most in the Big 12. He has almost double the receiving yards of the second-most productive receiver on TCU’s roster.

WR JA'COREY BROOKS, Louisville

Injuries have hampered Louisville’s receiving corps but Brooks has thrived with the extra targets. In what is already his best collegiate season, he has 679 receiving yards – ninth in the FBS – and eight touchdown catches, which is tied for fifth in the FBS.

WR TRE HARRIS, Ole Miss

Harris, who is in his second season with Ole Miss, has already surpassed his receiving yards total from a year ago. In fact, he leads all of the FBS in receiving yards and is third in receptions with 59.

OL LUKE KANDRA, Cincinnati

Part of an offensive line that has helped Cincinnati rush for more than 1,000 yards already this season, Kandra is a road grader for the Bearcats. PFF grades Kandra, who is in his second season with Cincinnati, as a top-25 run blocker among Power Four offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps. He’s given up just one sack this season.

OL CALEB KRINGS, Duke

Krings is facing a massive step up in competition this season and he is exceeding expectations. The Blue Devils are 6-1 and the performances by Krings and the entire offensive line deserve a ton of credit. Krings hasn’t allowed a sack all season, earning the 11th-best pass blocking grade on PFF among Power Four offensive linemen with more than 100 snaps this season.

OL WILLIE LAMPKIN, North Carolina

Lampkin is in his second season with the Tar Heels and, even though this hasn’t been a banner year for North Carolina, this is Lampkin's best season yet. He hasn’t given up a sack this season and only allowed five pressures. Lampkin has PFF’s fourth-highest offensive grade among Power Four offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps.

OL KADYN PROCTOR, Alabama

Proctor, who is technically a transfer, missed the first two games of the season but he’s played at a very high level this season. The former Freshman All-SEC selection hasn’t given up a sack yet this season in more than 300 snaps.

OL TREY WEDIG, Indiana

Indiana is putting together a dream season and Wedig is playing a big part in it. The offensive tackle hasn’t given up a sack this season and his offensive grade on PFF is 11th-best among Power Four offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps.

