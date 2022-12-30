After entering the transfer portal on Thursday, former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced he will continue his collegiate career at Wisconsin on Friday.

Mordecai began his career at Oklahoma, where he primarily served as a backup for three seasons with the Sooners.

The past two seasons at SMU, Mordecai blossomed as the Mustangs starting quarterback, throwing for 7,152 yards with 72 touchdowns against 22 interceptions.

During that timeframe, Mordecai threw for 300 yards or more in 13 games with the Mustangs and was a Davey O'Brien award finalist the past two seasons.

Mordecai becomes the second transfer quarterback addition for new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his staff. The Badgers added former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers back on December 17th.

Fickell and new Badgers offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, are loading up the quarterback room in what will be a new-look Wisconsin offense.

