South Carolina transfer LB Bangally Kamara commits to Kansas

Former South Carolina and Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara has committed to Kansas, JayhawkSlant.com has confirmed. He is the first known commit out of the transfer portal for the 2024-25 cycle. Following four years with the Panthers, Kamara entered the transfer portal in December of 2023 and committed to the Gamecocks in January of 2024. He played in four games for South Carolina in the 2024 season, recording nine tackles and a tackle for loss. Kamara played 70 defensive snaps for the Gamecocks in 2024, and recorded an overall defensive grade of 81.6, according to Pro Football Focus. In early October, Kamara made the decision to redshirt for the remainder of the 2024 season and enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Kamara took an official visit to Kansas last week. He will play under head coach Lance Leipold, defensive coordinator Brian Borland, linebackers coach Chris Simpson, defensive ends/special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu and the rest of the staff with the Jayhawks. In 47 games played at Pittsburgh from 2020 through 2023, Kamara recorded 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, nine passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. California, Illinois, Mississippi State, Purdue, SMU and others were also involved in Kamara's recruitment. According to multiple reports, Kamara has canceled his other scheduled visits following his pledge to the Jayhawks. He will have one year of college eligibility remaining. Kamara was a three-star outside linebacker prospect in the class of 2020 out of Akron East in Ohio. He ranked as the No. 38 recruit in Ohio and had more than 25 scholarship offers before signing with Pitt.