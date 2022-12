New Stanford head coach Troy Taylor continues to add more talent to his roster, picking up a commitment from former Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas on Tuesday.

Williams-Taylor is coming off a freshman season where he appeared in three games for the Volunteers, tallying 37 yards on 11 carries.

Coming out of high school, Williams-Taylor was a four-star prospect and rated the No. 156 player in the country in the 2022 recruiting class. He chose the Volunteers over the likes of Auburn, West Virginia, and others.

