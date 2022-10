Stanford freshman running back Arlen Harris announced he will enter the transfer portal on Monday evening.

A former three-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Lutheran St. Charles (Mo.), Harris chose the Cardinal over offers from Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Florida, and Missouri.

He was ranked the 12th-best prospects in the state of Missouri and the No. 31 running back in the country coming out of high school.

Harris' only appearance for Stanford came in their season-opener against Colgate back on September 3rd, where he rushed for one yard on two carries.

Harris plans to remain enrolled in classes at Stanford throughout the remainder of the fall quarter.

