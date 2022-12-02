Stanford was dealt another blow to their roster on Friday as their leading tackler from this past season, Levani Damuni , announced his intentions to enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

Damuni led Stanford with 76 tackles during the 2022 campaign. He also tallied 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

He also led the Cardinal in tackles during the 2021 season with 88 total to go along with five tackles for loss, and two sacks.

During his career, Damuni appeared in 31 games, totaling 204 tackles.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-2, 242-pound talent was ranked a 5.8, four-star prospect and signed with Stanford over other offers from Utah, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Utah, and others.

Damuni joins the likes of Stephen Herron, Jonathan McGill, Jake Hornibrook, and Drake Metcalf as other notable Stanford players that have entered the portal since head coach David Shaw resigned at the end of the season.

