With graduate students being able to enter the transfer portal as soon as their season is over, there’s been over 50 players from the Div. I ranks put their name in over the last week. Rivals.com’s Travis Graf takes a look at the top five players to enter thus far.



Aimaq entered the transfer portal on Thursday and will be one of the more coveted players on the market regardless of who else enters. The 6-foot-11 big man will be looking for his fourth college destination, having committed to Mercer out of high school, then transferring to Utah Valley State before ending up at Texas Tech this past season. Aimaq appeared in just 11 games for the Red Raiders due to injury, but averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27 minutes per game during his first action at the high major level. He averaged a combined 16.4 points and 14.3 rebounds in two seasons at Utah Valley State.

Ledlum is the only former Rivals150 prospect to enter the transfer portal up until this point, placing his name in on Tuesday. The former No. 80 player in the 2019 class chose Harvard over Power Five offers from Boston College, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, and Texas Tech. During his sophomore year for the Crimson, Ledlum averaged 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest in 13 games. This past season, he averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while bumping his field goal percentage from 43-percent to 47-percent.

Mack entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday. The former three-star forward committed to USF out of high school, choosing the Bulls over DePaul, East Carolina, Ole Miss and Murray State. Mack would end up transferring to Wofford after his freshman season and really found his footing during his junior and senior seasons, averaging a combined 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last two years.

Timberlake elected to enter his name into the transfer portal on Thursday and he’s pretty easily the best outside shooter that’s going to be available so far. The graduate transfer out of Towson has increased his scoring numbers each of the past four seasons and he’s led the Tigers in scoring the past two years. The senior guard averaged a career-best 17.7 points per game this past season and improved on his already stellar outside shooting. Timberlake shot 41-percent from the outside as a junior and bumped that up to 42-percent as a senior.

