The transfer died down some Monday, but there were plenty of productive players who entered it, or former Rivals150 members who will need to find the right fit at new schools. Florida Atlantic junior center Vladislav Goldin of Russia is arguably the top player that entered the portal Monday. He started his college career at Texas Tech and blossomed in Boca Raton, Fla.

Advertisement

1. Florida Atlantic junior center Vladislav Goldin of Russia averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and he shot 67.3 percent from the field this season. He began his career at Texas Tech. Goldin scored 23 points in three different games — vs. Temple on March 16, at South Florida on Feb. 18 and vs. Illinois on Dec. 5. All three games were in defeats. Goldin finished with eight double-doubles for points an rebounds, and he reached double figures in all but seven contests.

2. Texas Tech sophomore point guard Richard “Pop” Isaacs Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Isaacs was ranked No. 114 by Rivals.com in the class of 2022. Isaacs had 32 points and went 6 of 9 on three-pointers in a 85-78 win vs. BYU on Jan. 20. He also had 28 points and went 5 of 11 on three-pointers in a 96-80 win vs. Sam Houston State on Dec. 28. Isaacs scored in double figures in all but eight contests.

3. Northern Illinois junior point guard David Coit averaged 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. He is a career 35.4 percent three-point shooter. He attended junior college his first year. Coit had some monster performances with 37 points, six assists and six three-pointers in a 78-68 win at Buffalo on March 8. He torched DePaul for 34 points and eight three-pointers in a 89-79 win Nov. 25. Eastern Michigan was the lone team to hold him to single digits, and he also was an iron man, playing 40-plus minutes in 11 contests.

4. Northern Illinois senior wing Keshawn Williams was limited the last year and a half due to a torn ACL. He played his freshman year at Tulsa, and then has averaged 16.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest in 45 games at NIU. Williams played one game this season and then 15 contests in 2022-23. When he’s fully healthy, he’s an explosive scorer, who makes tough shots. He had 32 points and nine rebounds in a 67-57 win over Indiana State on Dec. 22, 2022. Williams reached double figures in all but five games in 2021-22, with a 32-point effort and five three-pointers against Bowling Green on Jan. 18, 2022.

5. Temple junior point guard Hysier Miller averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. He shot 29.4 percent on three-pointers. Miller ended the season with a bang, getting a season-high 32 points plus five rebounds, six assists and four three-pointers in a 85-69 loss vs. UAB in AAC Tournament. He also had 29 points, six assists and five three-pointers in a 78-73 loss vs. Columbia on Nov. 18.

6. Norfolk State junior point guard Jamarii Thomas averaged 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season. He played his first two years at North Carolina-Wilmington, and is a career 35.7 percent three-point shooter. Thomas had a season-high 31 points and four assists in a 64-58 win at Illinois State on Dec. 9. He followed up the next game with 28 points and five three-pointers in a 84-78 loss at Stony Brook. He scored in double figures in all but three games.

7. North Texas junior forward Aaron Scott averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. He is a career 36.6 percent three-point shooter. The steady Scott had a season-high 26 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and four three-pointers in a 83-77 overtime win over Northern Iowa in the opener. He had 20 points, eight rebounds and three three-pointers in a 82-79 overtime win Jan. 3.

8. Florida State sophomore power forward Baba MIller of Spain averaged 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season. Miller has been raw but has shown flashes. He reached double figures in eight games this season and had one double-double. Miller had 14 points and two three-pointers in a 87-82 win vs. Wake Forest on Jan. 9, and had 13 points and four boards in a 85-76 loss at Georgia Tech on March 2.

9. East Carolina sophomore power forward Ezra Ausar averaged 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. He shot 53.7 percent from the field his first two years. Ausar had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 84-79 win over Tulsa in the AAC Tournament. He had 25 points and eight boards in a 75-64 loss vs. SMU on Jan. 13. Ausar was held to single digits in 10 of 11 games between Jan. 28-March 9.