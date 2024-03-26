The portal heated up again Monday with players from NCAA Tournament teams entering the portal. The wings and combo guards were out in full force, including lefty Marques Warrick of Northern Kentucky, who averaged 19.9 points per game this season.

1. Northern Kentucky senior shooting guard Marques Warrick averaged 19.9 points and 2.4 assists per game this season. He has made 34.7 percent on three-pointers and is averaging 18.0 points for his 125-game career. Northern Kentucky made the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, before falling 63-52 to Houston. Warrick struggled going 2 of 18 for nine points as the focal point. Warrick definitely enjoyed playing Wright State this season, getting 35 in the Horizon League quarterfinal, 39 at Wright State and 20 points in home game. He also had 30 against Akron on Dec. 9. Warrick had 19 points in a 90-66 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 19.

2. Belmont sophomore small forward Cade Tyson is the younger brother of former Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, who is with the Denver Nuggets. Cade Tyson averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. He shot 46.5 percent on three-pointers. Tyson had 31 points, nine rebounds and six three-pointers in a 99-93 loss at Samford on Dec. 16, who made the NCAA Tournament. He had 29 points in the season opener against Georgia State and 29 points in a 83-72 loss vs. Northern Iowa on Jan. 17.

3. Louisville redshirt sophomore wing Mike James averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and he shot 34.0 percent on three-pointers. He was ranked No. 71 in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com. James had a season-high 26 points and he went 5 of 6 on three-pointers in a 80-71 win at Miami on Jan. 10. James had 25 points and 10 boards in the season opener against Maryland-Baltimore County. He had double figures in 22 games this season.

4. Charlotte junior power forward Igor Milicic averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. He is a career 35.8 three-point shooter, and the Croatian started his college career at Virginia. Milicic had 18 points and 10 boards in a 74-71 overtime loss vs. Central Florida. He had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-64 win at Rice on March 6. He made at least three three-pointers in nine games, and has 10 double-doubles for points and rebounds.

5. Drake freshman wing Kevin Overton averaged 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season, and he shot 34.6 percent from 3-point land. Overton cracked 20-plus points in three games and helped Drake reach the NCAA Tournament. Overton had a season-high 23 points and went 5 of 8 on three-pointers in a 92-72 win vs. Murray State on Feb. 18. He also had 22 points and went 5 of 10 on three-pointers vs. Oakland on Nov. 19.

6. New Mexico senior shooting guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. averaged 14.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season. Mashburn played his freshman year at Minnesota, and Rivals.com ranked hIm No. 119 in the class of 2020. Mashburn averaged 19.1 points per game a year ago and shot 38.2 percent on three-pointers. and averaged 18.2 points a contest his sophomore year for the Lobos. Mashburn had a season-high 29 points in a a 82-80 win over Texas-Arlington Nov. 16, and then had 27 points the next game against Toledo.

7. Drake junior shooting guard Atin Wright averaged 14.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in helping Drake reach the NCAA Tournament this season. Wright had 20 points in the 66-61 loss vs. Washington State in the Big Dance. He shot 40.6 percent on three-pointers and is 33.8 percent for his career. Wright played his first three years at Cal-State Northridge, averaging 16.7 points in 2022-23. He had at least 20 points in nine games this season for Drake, with a season-high 26 points and four three-pointers in a 78-75 at Evansville on Feb. 13.

8. San Diego junior guard Deuce Turner averaged 15.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, and shot 37.4 percent on three-pointers this season. He spent his first year of college at Bucknell and then South Plains J.C. Turner had some big games with 34 against Saint Mary’s in a 81-70 loss Jan. 4. He had 30 points vs. Santa Clara on Feb. 17 and 30 points against Pacific on March 2. Turner had 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and went 5 of 8 on three-pointers in a 89-84 win over Arizona State on Dec. 9.

9. Louisville sophomore guard Skyy Clark averaged 13.2 points and 3.0 assists per game this season. Clark committed to Kentucky, but signed with Illinois, where he lasted a semester. He was ranked No. 40 in the country in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com coming out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy. Clark finished his Louisville career with a bang, scoring 36 points playing off the ball, and going 7 of 9 on three-pointers. He also had 29 points in a 90-84 overtime win over New Mexico State on Nov. 26, and he reached 20-plus points in six games.