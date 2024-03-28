The transfer portal started off Wednesday with some heavy hitters, so it wasn't hard to figure out the top five players. The portal then slowed down and there wasn't the same amount of depth as previous days, but the quality was strong. James Madison junior do-it-all guard Terrence Edwards Jr. was the hard pick to go No. 1, but he could be a future NBA first-round pick.

1. James Madison junior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. He is a career 36.8 percent three-point shooter in 117 games. Edwards can play all three perimeter positions and was catalyst for JMU to go 32-4. Edwards had a season-high 30 points, five assists and four three-pointers in a 84-78 win at Georgia State on Feb. 24. He scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in the season opener against Michigan State, a 79-76 overtime win. He was held to single digits in three games.

2. Drake junior small forward Tucker DeVries is following his father Darian DeVries to West Virginia. He averaged 21.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. DeVries was ranked No. 100 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. Drake went 28-7 and reached the NCAA Tournament. DeVries scored at least 30 points in four games, with a season-high 39 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 107-105 triple overtime win at Illinois-Chicago on Feb. 28. Drake didn’t have a high-major non-conference opponent, but played a handful of NCAA Tournament teams. He had 33 vs. Akron, 25 against Nevada, 19 against UAB, but struggled with five points and 11 boards against Oakland.

3. Stetson junior shooting guard Jalen Blackmon has entered the transfer portal after averaging 21.3 points per game and 38.1 percent on 3-pointers. He had 43 points in ASUN title game vs. Austin Peay. His father James Blackmon Sr. played at Kentucky, his brother James Blackmon Jr. at Indiana and other brother Vijay Blackmon played at Indiana, Saint Francis and Lindenwood. Blackmon had 32 points and five three-pointers at Cincinnati on Dec. 22, and then he followed with 34 points the next game vs. Charlotte. He also had 36 points at Jacksonville on Feb. 28. He scored in double figures in every game but two.

4. Virginia Tech junior point guard Sean Pedulla averaged 16.4 points and 4.6 assists per game this season. He is a career 35.5 percent three-point shooter. Pedulla was ranked No. 147 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. Pedula had back-to-back games where he has 32 points and seven assists in a 87-72 win vs. Clemson on Jan. 10, and then had 33 points and 10 boards in a 75-71 loss vs. Miami the next game. Pedula had 28 points in a 82-76 win over Notre Dame on March 9. Pedula reached double figures in all but seven contests, with a mini-slump Nov. 29-Dec. 30, coinciding with an injury where he missed three games.

5. Arizona State junior point guard Frankie Collins averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds 3.2 assists per game. He is a career 30.8 percent three-point shooter in 98 games played. Collins was ranked No. 53 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021, and played at Michigan his freshman year. Collins topped 20 points in four games, and reached double figures in points in all but three contests. He had a season-high 25 points in a 71-69 win at California on Dec. 31. He went for 21 points and eight rebounds in a 84-82 overtime loss vs. Washington on Feb. 22. Collins also had 20 points in his last ASU game, a 90-57 loss vs. Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament.

6. Saint Mary’s sophomore power forward Joshua Jefferson averaged 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and he made 16 three-pointers this season. Saint Mary’s went 26-8 overall and 15-1 in winning the West Coast Conference, and reaching the NCAA Tournament, which he missed with a season-ending knee injury Feb. 10. Jefferson finished with four double-doubles for points and rebounds, including having a season-high 21 points and 10 boards in a 77-60 win at San Francisco on Jan. 20. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 64-62 win at Gonzaga on Feb. 3, and played all 40 minutes. Jefferson also had 16 points, 13 rebounds and two three-pointes at Colorado State in a 64-61 win Dec. 9.

7. Junior small forward BJ Freeman of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has entered the transfer portal. He averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season. He played his first two years at Dodge City C.C. He missed six games with an injury from Nov. 26-Dec. 30. Freeman started the season with a bang, going for 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-69 loss at Providence on Nov. 11. He laso had a season-high 38 points and five three-pointers in a 96-88 win over IUPUI-Fort Wayne on Feb. 28. Freeman scored in double digits in all but two games, and had a combined 104 points and 26 rebounds in the Horizon League Tournament.

8. Freshman forward Tucker Anderson of Central Arkansas averaged 14.5 points and 3.7 rebounds this season, plus he shot 38.1 percent on three-pointers. His father played for the Tennessee Lady Vols. Anderson is slender but is a gifted outside shooter, who ended his season in style. Anderson was held to single digits in eight games this season, and topped 20 points in seven contests. He scored a combined 62 points and 10 three-pointers over his last three games. Anderson had a season-high 26 points and went 6 of 10 on three-pointers in a 96-86 win at Lipscomb on Jan. 18.

9. Colorado 6-11 senior center Eddie Lampkin averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season. He played his first three years at Texas Christian, quitting the team last year before the NCAA Tournament in a dispute with the coaching staff. Lampkin played in three games in the NCAA Tournament and had a combined 47 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in wins over Boise State and Florida, but the Buffaloes lost to Marquette in the second round 81-77. Lampkin had a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 82-78 loss at California.