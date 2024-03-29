Some days it is about quality over quantity and that was Thursday in the transfer portal. Wisconsin sophomore wing AJ Storr is in the portal for the second year in a row, and he's the headliner. North Texas sophomore combo guard Jason Edwards and Louisville junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield are also quality players.

1. Wisconsin sophomore shooting guard AJ Storr averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, and he shot 32.0 percent on three-pointers this season. He was ranked No. 115 by Rivals.com in the class of 2022, and he played a year at St. John's. Storr scored at least 20 points in 11 contests this season, and he had a season-high 30 points and three three-pointers in a 70-61 win vs. Northwestern on March 15. Storr averaged 8.8 points per game at St. John’s, and he shot 40.4 percent on three-pointers. He had 20 points against eventual national champion UConn in a 95-86 los Feb. 25, 2023.

2. North Texas sophomore guard Jason Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season, and shot 35.0 percent on three-pointers. He played his freshman year at Dodge City C.C. Edwards is probably more a combo guard, but he knows how to score — 14 games of at least 20-plus points. He had a season-high 37 points and went 8 of 10 on three-pointers in a 70-56 win vs. Tulane on Jan. 6. He also had 32 points in a 80-76 loss vs. Florida Atlantic on March 6.

3. Louisville junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He was ranked No. 36 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021 and played a year at Tennessee. Louisville went 12-52 the last two years, but Huntley-Hatfield made big strides this season. Huntley-Hatfield had eight double-double for points and rebounds this season, and had at least 20 points in six games this season. Huntley-Hatfield had 29 points and seven rebounds in a 101-92 win vs. Florida State on Feb. 3. He also had 20 points and 11 boards in a 83-69 loss vs. Duke on Jan. 23.

4. Minnesota sophomore center Pharrel Payne averaged 10.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 60.2 percent this season. Payne had a combined 27 points and 13 rebounds in two NIT games — at Indiana State and at Butler. The 6-9, 255-pounder shot 60.2 percent from the field and he had a pair of double-doubles. Payne had 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 81-70 win vs. Rutgers on Feb. 18. He had 17 points, 10 boards and five blocks in a 74-62 loss at Indiana on Jan. 12.

5. Wake Forest sophomore point guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller averaged 15.6 points and 3.5 assists per game, and shot 36.9 percent on three-pointers. He played his first two years at Central Michigan, averaging 13.1 points and 4.6 assists per game his freshman year. He was limited to four games in 2022-23. Miller’s quickness and ability to get to the paint translated well in the ACC, and was held to single digits in six contests. He had 31 points and three three-pointers in a 87-76 win over Appalachian State in the NIT Tournament on March 20. He had a ACC-best 27 points and went 3 of 3 on three-pointers in a 86-82 overtime win Jan. 6.

6. Louisville sophomore small forward Tre White averaged 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. He was ranked No. 87 by Rivals.com in the class of 2022 and played a year at USC, where he averaged 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds a contest. White scored in double figures in 22 games this season, with four double-doubles this season. He had 29 points and 14 rebounds in a 70-64 loss at Clemson on Jan. 30. White, who is from Texas, had 20 points and seven boards against Texas on Nov. 19

7. Senior small forward Micah Peavy of Texas Christian averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season. He was ranked No. 35 by Rivals.com in the class of 2020. He played his first year at Texas Tech. Peavy has started 76 out of 127 games in his four-year career. Peavy had 26 points and nine rebounds in a 75-72 win at Kansas State on Feb. 17. He ended his TCU career with 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 60-45 loss vs. Houston in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinal. Peavy also had the rare triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 79-59 win vs. Arizona State on Dec. 16.

8. Sophomore point guard Zion Harmon of Bethune-Cookman averaged 14.6 points and 4.0 assists per game this season. He was ranked No. 58 by Rivals.com in the class of 2021, and he was at Western Kentucky his freshman year. Harmon bounced back this season and had 33 points, eight assists and six boards in a 96-82 win over Incarnate Word on Dec. 1. He also had 29 points and six assists in a 79-73 win vs. Chicago State on Nov. 20. Harmon had eight games of at least 20 points, but he was limited to 29 points and four assists aginast his three high-major opponents — Minnesota, Central Florida and Mississippi State.

9. Rutgers freshman wing Gavin Griffiths averaged 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season. He was ranked No. 23 by Rivals.com in class of 2023. Griffiths showed his potential in three of the last four games when his minutes increased, getting three of his seven games in reaching double figures. Griffiths erupted for 25 points and three three-pointers in a 69-45 win over Boston in his second college game Nov. 10. He had 16 points in a 65-51 loss against Maryland on March 13 in the Big Ten Tournament. He also had 14 points and went 4 of 9 on three-pointers in a 78-66 loss at Wisconsin on March 7.