Elite Tulsa redshirt freshman shooting guard PJ Haggerty is the top player who entered the transfer portal Friday. Haggerty signed with TCU over several schools including Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Houston and LSU. However, he got injured and played in six games in 2022-23, and elected to transfer to Tulsa. Now he's in the transfer portal again.

1. Tulsa redshirt freshman shooting guard PJ Haggerty averaged 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season. He signed with Texas Christian a year ago, but was limited to six games. Haggerty scored in double figures in every game but one this season, and scored at least 20 points in 20 contests. He had a season-high 32 points plus seven rebounds and five assists in a 76-70 win over South Floirda on March 9. He also had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a 93-82 overtime win vs. Rice on Feb. 17.

2. Washington State redshirt freshman point guard Myles Rice averaged 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game this season. The inspirational Rice arrived to college in 2021-22, and redshirted, but then battled Hodgkins lymphoma. Rice returned to action this season and helped lead Washington State to a 25-10 overall mark and 14-6 in the last year of the Pac-12. Rice had a season-high 35 points plus eight assists in a 89-75 win at Stanford on Jan. 18. He had 28 points in a 82-72 win over Eastern Washington on Nov. 27. Rice scored 20 points in six different games.

3. Oklahoma State freshman power forward Eric Dailey Jr. averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and shot 33.3 percent on three-pointers this season. He started 16 of 32 games he played in. Dailey was ranked No. 75 by Rivals.com in the class of 2023. Dailey had a season-high 20 points plus nine rebounds and four assists in a 84-82 loss vs. Oklahoma in overtime Feb. 24. Dailey finished with two double-doubles — against Tulsa and Creighton — and he scored at least 10 points in 15 games.

4. Long Beach State junior center Lassina Traore of the Ivory Coast averaged 11.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. He played his freshman year at Saint Louis. Traore had a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds in a 74-70 win over UC-Davis in the Big West Championship game March 16. He also had 20 points and 19 rebounds in a 89-82 win over Cal-Poly on Jan. 4. Traore finished with 15 double-doubles for points and rebounds.

5. Syracuse sophomore small forward Quadir Copeland averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season. The sixth man was ranked No. 102 in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com. Copeland had a season-high 25 points plus eight rebounds in a 87-83 win at NC State on Feb. 20. He also had 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 81-73 win vs. Pittsburgh on Dec. 30. Copeland cracked double figures in 15 games this season.

6. Sophomore wing Riley Kugel of Florida averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, and he started 11 of 33 games. Kugel, who Rivals.com ranked No. 145 in the class of 2022, is a career 34.2 percent three-point shooter. Kugel started the season hot with three games over 23 points in the first seven games. He had a season-high 25 points and nine rebounds in a 95-91 loss vs. Baylor on Nov. 24. Kugel had an SEC-best 22 points and three three-pointers in a 81-65 win vs. Auburn on Feb. 10. He scored at least 10 points in 13 games this season.

7. Stanford power forward Brandon Angel of Stanford averaged 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. He’s a career 38.5 percent three-point shooter in 112 games. Angel was rock steady for the Cardinal with 21 games of at least 10 points, and two over 20. He had 25 points and eight rebounds in a 88-64 win over San Diego on Dec. 3. Angel had his lone double-double with 19 points and 10 boards in a 71-62 win at Arizona State on Feb. 1.

8. Yale sophomore center Danny Wolf averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season. Wolf, who has a “do not contact” tag, also went 29 of 84 from three-point land for 34.5 percent. Yale upset Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and Wolf had 13 points and five rebounds. He had nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the tourney loss to San Diego State 85-57 on March 23. Wolf reached reached 20 points in eight games, and finished with 14 double-doubles for points and rebounds. He scored a season-high 25 points plus 13 rebounds in a 66-58 win over Santa Clara on Dec. 30.

9. Washington State freshman center Rueben Abuchi Chinyelu averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season. The listed 6-11, 245-pounder had one double-double this season, and four contests where he grabbed at least 10 boards. He had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-74 upset win at Arizona on Feb. 22. Chinyelu had a season-high 14 points plus six rebounds in a 83-65 win over Grambling State on Dec. 10.